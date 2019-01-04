Richard Money discusses the Hartlepool United return of Jake Cassidy and the form of Niko Muir

The return of Jake Cassidy does not necessarily mean Niko Muir will drop out of the Hartlepool United starting XI, according to Richard Money.

The Pools boss admits he was impressed by the impact of Muir in the 2-1 New Year's Day win over Gateshead.

Money has described the former Hendon striker's show as 'his best game' since the manager's arrival five games ago.

So pleased with Muir's performance, Money has hinted he could adjust his system to play both Pools' second top scorer and returning Cassidy, who is back to face his former club Maidstone United this weekend.

"I thought Niko had his best game since I have been at the club last time so it will be a tough decision," said Money, whose side sit 13th in the National League.

"Cassidy will be a different type, either on the pitch or off the bench. He will give us another option.

"We might work with a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2 could be the best option with Cassidy.

"We have to get him on board with the way we want to play."

While the return of Cassidy, as well as the likes of Conor Newton, Andrew Davies and Harvey Rodgers could all boost Money this weekend, he does continue to underline the importance to add players this month.

"You look, we had a 16-year-old (Josh Scott) on the bench because he was the only forward we had not on the pitch.

"Cassidy gives us another option but we would also like to add one or two in the forward areas as quick as we can."