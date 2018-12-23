Richard Money explains the absence of Hartlepool United loan men Marcus Dinanga and Tyrone O'Neill

Richard Money has explained the absence of Hartlepool United loan strikers Marcus Dinanga and Tyrone O'Neill.

Both men were surprisingly absent from the Pools matchday 16 for Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Havant & Waterlooville.

Question marks remain over the duo's future with O'Neill's loan from Middlesbrough and Dinanga's from Burton Albion coming to an end next month.

But Money says it was purely a tactical call to leave the pair out of his weekend thoughts.

"Unless they have changed the rules and we can name an 18 then we have to have a five-man bench," said the manager.

"Having brought Lewis Hawkins back I have to take the opportunity to see him. Myles Anderson passed a fitness test and I want to see him.

"It was purely a selection thing."

Money has also described the decision to take young Accrington defender Harvey Rodgers off at half-time as tactical, too.

"We didn’t expect them to come and play in a diamond. We felt at half time that we needed Kenton Richardson to get on the ball and bring it out," he said.

"Again, he has played right back for Accrington. His performance at centre back was very good but with (Carl) Magnay and (Andrew) Davies fit we either play him elsewhere, play three at the back or he sits on the bench.

"It is all really part of finding what he can and can’t do.

"We needed a different option as the full backs were key on the day."