Richard Money explains the logic behind Carl Magnay's switch to Hartlepool United's midfield

Hartlepool United manager Richard Money has revealed the reasoning behind his switch of Carl Magnay from defence to midfield.

By trade Magnay is a defender, playing much of his career as a right back.

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money, whose side lost 2-1 to Maidstone United at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

Last season the full-back made the transition to the centre of defence, and has impressed there since making the move.

But under new boss Money, Magnay has been moved to a role a little further forward - as the anchor in a three (or five) man midfield.

It is a position not totally alien to the 29-year-old former Gateshead and Grimsby Town man - he played there for Pools at the start of his career at Victoria Park.

Money thinks Magnay is the perfect player to play the role as his midfield "defensive head".

Explaining the switch, the boss said: "I have played Magnay in there to give us some insurance.

"I want him not to make tackles, but to read the game and make interceptions.

"But no matter how many players you play in there with a defensive head, if your defenders do not defend properly one v one and get caught - you are in trouble."

Pools lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Maidstone United at the Super 6 Stadium at the weekend and Money hopes his side can rectify their defensive woes with some much-needed time on the training pitch this week and next.

"We lose the goals because we didn't defend properly one v one," he continued.

"That might be a problem with the personnel or it might be something we can fix on the training field."