Richard Money keen for Hartlepool to play their way out of the National League - but accepts Pools face an uphill task

Richard Money accepts playing your way out of the National League is a difficult thing to do - but the Hartlepool manager believes he has no other option.

The Pools chief turns his attentions to the FA Trophy this weekend as AFC Telford come to the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

But Money knows success in the league is Pools’ primary aim.

It’s something the 63-year-old is determined to achieve, but is not sure whether he has the right balance in his squad to mix it with those at the top end of the fifth tier.

When asked whether the National League is a tough place to play proper football - with many sides big, physical and favouring a direct approach - Money said: “Possibly. Possibly.

“You need people who can do a bit, beat a man, put a player on their backside and we don’t have that.

“One thing I can say is that we certainly won’t be covering up and playing five at the back because it did not work anyway for this team.

“At the end of the season we may rip it up and start again with the style. Who knows?

“What we do know is points are more difficult to come by in the second half of the season at this level.”

While a top seven finish seems to be slipping from his side’s grasp, Money thinks a trip to Wembley, by securing success in the FA Trophy, would go some way to easing tension at Pools.

“Life is difficult. We haven’t given up but we are not silly, it will be hard,” he said.

“If we can’t make the top seven we want to take this side to Wembley. I know how it works.”