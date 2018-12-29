Richard Money keen to oversee a switch to 'offensive football' at Hartlepool United

Richard Money is keen for Hartlepool United to throw off their attacking shackles and break free from their five-man defensive plan.

One of the first things Money did when he walked through the door at Pools was to bin Matthew Bates' preferred three centre-halves system.

He's since moved to a four, with a defensive player in front with a 4-1-4-1 shape.

Money thinks that new formation gives his players more licence to attack and allows them to not just be a side who 'covers up to pinch a result'.

"We want to play on the front foot, we want to play offensive football and we want to have a go at teams," said Money on his favoured approach.

"If we fail trying to win football matches that is what we have to deal with.

“We have to try and win games. We tried to win at Gateshead in the right way.

"I do not know my best team yet but I am getting closer to the way we want to play. It is definitely not playing five at the back, covering up and trying to pinch a result."

Money has leaned heavily on players he knows, signed or has managed against in recent games - with Ryan Donaldson playing a key role, and Conor Newton also deployed in a prominent position on Boxing Day.

"It helps to have players here who I have worked with before – it’s as important off the pitch and it is off it," said Money.

"Success comes from creating the right environment and that’s something we have to aim for straight away. Having people in the dressing room who have worked with me before and know how I work will help us all.

“There’s a lot of games in short succession, a lot of points to play for. The table can look very different in January, but we have it all to do. You will get this from me every week – there’s no easy games in this league, the name plate doesn’t matter one jot."