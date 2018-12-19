Richard Money offers Hartlepool United transfer update as he eyes new recruits

Hartlepool United manager Richard Money has offered a transfer update as he looks to strengthen his National League hand.

The Pools boss, who got off to a winning start in the FA Trophy last weekend, is determined to see his side to mount some kind of a push for the fifth tier play offs this season.

And in order to do that, Money has his sights set on adding at least one new face to his ranks in the next two months, with January the former Cambridge and Luton Town man's main focus.

"I’m sure we will," he said when asked whether Pools are looking to add reinforcements.

"You’ll get to find out when it happens.

"There may be one come through the door through the Christmas period but we’re looking more at January because we want to get the right one.

"There’s enough I there but we probably need to strengthen in one or two key areas."

Last week Pools completed the loan signing of Accrington Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers, who made an impressive debut at Leamington on Saturday in the heart of defence.

Money took the decision to recall midfielder Lewis Hawkins from his York City loan spell, but fellow loanee Jake Cassidy remains at Maidstone United.

That deal is set to run until January.

The loan spell of Marcus Dinanga from Burton Albion is also only until January.

And with goals and gametime limited in also remains to been whether the striker has a longer term future at the Super 6 Stadium.

Burton boss Nigel Clough revealed earlier this season that Dinanga, his club and Pools all have the option to end the deal should they see fit.