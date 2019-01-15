Richard Money provides details of Hartlepool's January transfer blueprint plus offers Luke Williams injury update

Hartlepool United must be "smart" in their January recruitment drive with Richard Money weighing up four potential loan deals.

Money is keen to sign two central defenders this month as well as two wide players to improve his Pools side this month.

Luke Williams has not kicked a ball for Pools in his second spell at the club.

And the manager believes the Super 6 Stadium outfit will have to box clever in the market in order to get the right kind of player through the door.

"We have to be smart in our recruitment," said Money, who will be backed by owner Raj Singh this month.

"If I can I would like to have an opportunity to show the fans what is possible in this window."

What is in no doubt is the type of player Money wants - he is keen to show there is a transfer plan, a blueprint, which the club should follow in terms of recruitment as well in the style of play on the field.

That plan will be heavily weighted in favour of bringing youngsters to Pools, much like the additions of Harvey Rodgers from Accrington Stanley and Danny Amos from Doncaster Rovers.

"The reality of January is - if you take someone's experienced players this month, good job," concedes Money.

"They don't want to the players to leave, and that's for a very good reason.

"You will find experienced players but most have not played a lot of football in the first half of the season. So, I am not sure that is the right type of player we want this month.

"We need to bring in young players, who we think can help us in the last part of the season.

"I am also very wary of players coming out for their first loan or with no experience in the first team. Someone who has just played under-23 football can be a dangerous scenario.

"I get the impression this club has been a last staging post for a number of people - that is part of the jigsaw but I would like this club to be the start of a journey. Players like Luka Murphy or others, who may go on to better clubs.

"We have Kenton Richardson, Josh Hawkes, whose next stage may be 50 games for us then somewhere else.

"We also want to be a part of the pathway of other club's players. We may take players from say Middlesbrough, who they may see as a future first team player. We can be a part of that journey."

Meanwhile, the Hartlepool boss has offered an injury update on the recovery of Luke Williams.

The midfielder has endured a torrid start to life in his second spell at Pools, with illness then injury meaning he is yet to kick a ball for the club he penned a deal with in August.

"I think he is feeling a bit happier than he did before Christmas," said Money.

"But I do not want to give anyone any false hope that he is closer to a comeback than he actually is."