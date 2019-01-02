Richard Money provides injury update on Hartlepool skipper Andrew Davies and Pools' transfer progress

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money admits his threadbare squad is in desperate need of rapid strengthening - but if he has to wait to get the right players, that’s what Pools will do.

Money named three untried, inexperienced kids - Ryan Catterick, James Butler and 16-year-old striker Josh Scott - on the bench for yesterday’s 2-1 win over Gateshead, along with 20-year-old Peter Kioso.

Injury has heightened the need for reinforcements, but Money says he will not panic.

On his January plans, the former Cambridge, Walsall and Luton manager said: “So at the moment we are looking a bit bare bones and that is why we are looking to bring something in. And all I can say is we are active.

“We don’t want to wait the month out but neither do we want to bring someone in now who will not have an impact on the first 11.

“We have to make sure we get the right ones.”

Skipper Andrew Davies has missed the last two games with injury and remains a doubt for this weekend’s visit of Maidstone United, so too Harvey Rodgers and Conor Newton.

On Davies, Money said: “He thought he was fit on Sunday. And then on Monday he was not fit.

“Harvey Rodgers called in this morning and told me he felt his thigh, so we had to frantically change the thinking before kick off which was far from ideal.

“Newton was another who felt his thigh in training on Monday.

“We will wait and see on those players.”