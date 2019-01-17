Richard Money provides transfer update as Hartlepool United close in on defensive target

Hartlepool United are expected to confirm the signing of a central defender in the next 24 hours.

Pools boss Richard Money has confirmed the club are closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window, with terms agreed to add an as yet unnamed youngster from a northern club on a temporary deal.

Money has seen his options at centre half weaken considerably this month with Harvey Rodgers returning to parent club Accrington Stanley, while Andrew Davies had his contract torn up to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

“We are looking to add to the squad," said the Pools manager, whose side play Harrogate Town this weekend.

"We are making progress and I’m probably spending more time than I really wanted to.

“I hoped we could get a bounce quickly, but we didn’t get that, so we need to improve things pretty quickly and freshen it up for supporters.

“I’m pretty hopeful for news over the next 24 hours. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see Harvey Rodgers has gone back and Andrew Davies has left the club so I’m hopeful we have one done, without saying so at the moment.

“I’ve made it clear where else I would like to strengthen so I wouldn’t like for now to say too much.

“We have focused on signing players we think we can get – the market is different in January as we are selecting from who may be available, a talented youngster who may needs games.

“It’s a different time for deals and I’ve not tried to sign anyone from a club away from here, somewhere south, because that isn’t going to happen.’’

Pools signed Doncaster Rovers left-back Danny Amos on loan earlier this month.

This is not likely to be the last piece of business done by Pools and Money this month, with the manager targeting two wide players and another central defender before February.