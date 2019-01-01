Richard Money reacts to Hartlepool United's first victory under his charge

Hartlepool United are feeling the National League pace after four games in 10 days, according to Richard Money.

But the Pools boss is delighted his players have come out the back end of a busy festive period with three points to show for it.

Money's men ran out 2-1 winners over seventh-placed Gateshead at the Super 6 Stadium thanks to goals from Liam Noble and Paddy McLaughlin.

And Money admits he was impressed as his players kicked off 2019 with a win.

"It’s a good start, but let’s not get carried away," said the manager, whose side were pegged back on the hour by a Myles Anderson own goal.

"This was our fourth game in 10 days. That is not easy for anyone.

"It is not a case of losing running power or anything like that. It’s mindset, tired minds not thinking as quick as they can and the moment is passed defending and attacking.

"I think they did really well to see it through."

One of the big areas picked out for improvement by Money was the club's home form.

He knows the key to success at any level is solid home results - something Pools have lacked for some considerable time.

"Our home form thus far has not been good enough, and it’s always nice to start the year with a victory," he said.

“We played well in patches today. Chesterfield was first-half as good as you would want from a team in this division but it’s hard to maintain that quality and momentum for long periods.

“We set off first 15 minutes well, got in front, lost our way a bit and I think we are beginning to find a way, a style and direction, identify if you want to call it. First 15 minutes was where we want to be."