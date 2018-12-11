Richard Money relishing getting started at Hartlepool and believes they are biggest club in National League

New Hartlepool United manager Richard Money says the size and potential of the club attracted him to the job.

Money was today announced as the club's new boss, replacing Matthew Bates who was sacked a fortnight ago.

READ MORE: Raj Singh reveals why he chose Richard Money as Hartlepool's new manager

The experienced former Cambridge United and Luton Town manager admits it is a huge challenge to get Pools back in the Football League, but says he can't wait to get started.

The 63-year-old fought off a host of competition, with Hartlepool understood to have received around 70 applications for the role.

"To say I am really looking forward to it would be an understatement," Money admitted in an interview with Pools Player.

"It is a really big challenge but one that I think should be relished so I can't wait to get started.

“The number of applicants and the quality of applicants for this particular position says it all really – this is one of the biggest clubs in this division, if not the biggest in terms of support, potential and history.

“We know how much it means to the supporters to get back to where they were want to get back to so we’re going to do everything we can to try and make it happen.”