Richard Money reveals fans may not see the best of his Hartlepool United team for TEN days

Hartlepool United manager Richard Money believes fans may only start to see the fruits of his labour on the training pitches when his side travel to Harrogate.

Money admits he's been starved of training time with his players since his arrival, with the busy festive schedule limiting time on the East Durham College pitches.

And the manager believes it will take time for his methods to have an impact on what the fans see out on the park.

"Time on the training pitch is important," said Money, whose side take on AFC Telford at the Super 6 Stadium this weekend.

"We haven't had that vital time with the players because we have had so many games.

"This week we will work on things but after a busy schedule the players also need rest. It will probably the next week - at Harrogate - when you will see the results of working with the players really for the first time since I came to the club."

The job at Pools is probably a bigger one to turnaround than Money realised when he walked through the door. What is in no doubt, though, is that he's up for the fight.

"Don't let the knocks take us too far backwards. We have made some good strides in the last two games. This is not going to change overnight," said the manager.

"There has been a general downward spiral here over a number of years. We will rebuild as quickly as we can. At some stage the club will, I would suggest, will get it out there that we have a vision, a mindset."