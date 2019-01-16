Richard Money reveals the key attribute Doncaster Rovers loan man Danny Amos adds to Hartlepool United's team

"Forward-thinking, forward-running, forward-passing".

It's clear Richard Money is keen to add attack-minded players to his Hartlepool United side this month - and new boy Danny Amos ticks all the right boxes for the Pools manager.

The Doncaster Rovers loanee, signed last week, made his debut at leftr-back in the FA Trophy second round defeat to AFC Telford at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday.

And Money admits he was impressed by what he saw from the 19-year-old Northern Ireland youth international.

"I thought he was our best player," said Money on the defender's cup show.

"His service of the ball was really good. It was his first game for a number of weeks and I thought he tired towards the end.

"He can be pretty pleased with what he did. This is a forward-thinking, forward-running, forward-passing game. Nothing else.

"And I would suggest he tried to do that as much as he could."