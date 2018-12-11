Richard Money reveals why he knew Hartlepool United was 'his job'

Richard Money may have only been unveiled as Hartlepool United manager today - but his journey to the Super 6 Stadium started 18 months ago.

For it was at this point, when Pools were relegated to the National League for the first time in their history - that Money knew there would be a role for him somewhere down the line.

Speaking at his unveiling to the media, Money said: "I said to Mark and the chairman in the interview, and this sounds very conceited and it's not meant to be

"But the moment I saw Hartlepool relegated to the National League I thought to myself, this is my job at sometime.

"So here we are, let's see what we can do."

And while his admission may sound cliched, the former Luton and Walsall boss is backing himself to make an impact.

Money - who it has been confirmed has signed an 18-month contract at the club - believes he can be the man to help Pools back to the Football League.

He has previously done so with Cambridge United and guided Luton to the National League play-offs, too, having enjoyed plenty of success during his managerial career.

So while the 63-year-old may feel 'pigeon-holed' into being a lower league manager, he knows he can make a profound impact at clubs such as Hartlepool.

The ex-Liverpool defender has matched himself with some good clubs in the past, and he feels his deal in the North East will be the start of another good partnership.

"We all recognise as managers, that somewhere along the line in your career you are pigeon-holed into a certain level," he admitted.

"Whether rightly or wrongly, I think there are a number of managers who have had success in the lower divisions who should be managing in the Championship or possibly even higher.

"But it doesn't seem to work that way. Championship clubs feel like they need people with Championship experience, even if that means failing four or five times.

"I don't think that's a pretty good experience, but it seems to be the way it works.

"And so I'm pigeon-holed as a manager in League Two, and possibly League One, who has also had success in the National League.

"That being said, it would make sense for someone like myself to look for a job that you think you can be successful at.

"And touch wood, up until now, I've done a pretty good job of finding and securing those jobs.

"Walsall had been relegated three divisions in two years, and we won the League Two championship.

"Luton had been relegated four divisions in three years, and that was a juggernaut really going in the wrong direction, and we made the play-offs twice.

"Cambridge obviously had been out of the league for nine years and we were able to get them over the line.

"So obviously there are big similarities between those three clubs, and this is another one in that mix."