Richard Money's message to Hartlepool United fans as he prepares for his first game in charge

Richard Money has urged Hartlepool United fans to back his side as they look to climb up the National League.

Money, who took over the vacant hotseat on Tuesday, is preparing for his first game in charge against National League North side Leamington in Pools opening FA Cup tie.

And while he is fully aware of the responsibility place on the shoulders of him and his staff, Money is keen to see the fans back his side as they look to reverse results of late - which have seen the club win just once in 11 outings.

“I have a big responsibility, andthe staff have a big responsibility to get the players ready to play,” admitted Money, speaking shortly after his appointment at the Super 6 Stadium.

“And they have a responsibility to perform, we all know that.

“I understand their [the fans] frustrations, I know they don’t want to be in this division.

“But we are, and it’s a heck of a lot easier with them on our side.

“That would be the big message.

While Money is keen to have the fans on side, he knows he may also have to take the brunt of their criticism should results and performances not produce the desired results.

It’s something that the new Pools boss, as an experienced head, is well used to and something he is willing to accept.

“My job is to protect the players - if we win, they’re great,” added Money.

“If we lose, I’m rubbish. That’s the way it works.”