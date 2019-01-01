Richard Money set to make decisions on his Hartlepool United squad - with transfers IN and OUT eyed

January is set to be a key month in Hartlepool United’s season, according to Richard Money.

The Pools boss admits he’s he got a number of decisions to make regarding his squad, with players likely to come and go over the course of the next four weeks.

“In January we have got to make some decisions,” said Money, whose side take on Gateshead this afternoon.

“We have been fair to everyone and given every player the chance to play in this squad.

“Now we have to decide whether we bring one or two in and maybe let one or two leave. Lets see.

“There is no issue whether we can or can’t bring players in.”

Money has used the festive period as a bit of an experiment, making sure every member of his playing staff has had time on the pitch.

He now believes Pools are getting closer to playing the way he wants the team to perform.

Ahead of the visit of seventh placed Heed, he said: “I thought the Boxing Day performance was positive. I thought they played well and are a good team. It will be an exciting game.

“I’d like to think people can see my mark on the side now. We are edging closer to where I want us to be.

“We need to finish it off with goals.

“What happens between the two penalty boxes is a bit like golf - drive for show, putt for dough.

“Here you play between the penalty boxes to build the right way and look nice but it is what happens in the two boxes which determines whether you finish people off.

“The truth is we have not scored enough goals - we have played well, but only scored once in two games.”

Gateshead look set to be without Luke Armstrong, who scored twice on Boxing Day, with the player returning to Middlesbrough. Andrew Davies is expected to be fit to return to the starting XI after missing the Chesterfield trip through injury.