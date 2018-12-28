Richard Money targets long-term success at Hartlepool - but he’s not giving up on this season

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money admits his target is to deliver success at the Super 6 Stadium over the next 18 months.

But the manager is keen not to give up on the side’s faint hopes of elbowing their way into the National League promotion play-off mix.

Following the Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead, Pools are now 13 points behind the Tynesiders in the race to make the top seven. They’re closer to the bottom four with just eight points between Pools and the dropzone.

Money does not want to write this season off, but he knows his side must start getting results sooner rather than later.

He does, though, believe big changes, like the side’s style of play, will take a little longer to implement.

And as a result, he is keen to have a good look at every member of his squad and will not dip into the transfer market just for the sake of it.

“I am not going to bring players in for the sake of it,” he said. “It has been made perfectly clear by everyone at the club that this is an 18-month job.

“That doesn’t mean to say we have given up this year – we will take what we can get.

“We have to be realistic and honest – the team is where it is for a reason.

“I can not wave a magic wand and make the players run faster or be more athletic, suddenly much better with the ball or find an ability to dribble. I am already thinking about what the group should look like over the next 18 months.”

Chesterfield will be led by academy manager John Pemberton at the Proact Stadium after boss Martin Allen was sacked following their 4-0 defeat at home to Solihull Moors, which saw them fall into the National League drop zone.