Richard Money wants to bring back 'entertainment' back to Hartlepool United - sees unlocking attacking talent as key factor

Getting the best out of key men like Ryan Donaldson is going to be key to Hartlepool United's National League fate, according to Richard Money.

The Pools manager has made no secret of his desire to mount a promotion challenge this campaign.

At present Money & Co sit EIGHT points outside the fifth tier play offs.

And key to getting right in the race to return to the Football League is getting the best out of Pools' attacking talent.

"Ryan is a good footballer, he did well for me in the past. I wouldn’t want anyone to think my tactics or thought process is built around any individual – we need a way of getting the best out of everyone to have the best effect. Ryan is one of those," said Money.

"He can play in different positions, which is good for a manager maybe not for a player. I know what he is about and where he is best on the pitch and I will endeavour to get him in those best areas."

Money takes charge of his first game at the Super 6 Stadium today and his maiden game in the National League at Pools as former job rival Lee Bradbury brings his Havant side to the North East.

He's hoping his side carry on where they left off last weekend.

"We had a good start last week and we are all looking forward to it – a first league game at home and we aim to set a marker down," said Money.

"You hope there’s a buzz in the ground, both players and supporters and we get some momentum.

"One or two players are back this week, so the group is bigger and more quality. We had a very good session on Tuesday, intensive and the players have been positive, reacting well."

Home form has been a massive problem for Pools, not only under previous incumbent Matthew Bates. Poor performances and even worse results stretch back years at Victoria Park.

Entertainment is something Money is keen to deliver to punters.

"How long does it take for a manager to get his ideas over? That’s a difficult one as some clubs get a bounce from a new manager, some not so," he explained.

"The most important thing is to find a way to suit the players – there’s been an inconsistency this year, the evidence shows we haven’t really found a way to suit those players.

“And then once January comes along we can then start to look at improving the squad, but first is about improving them.

“We all want a lift, we all want excitement – my experience is that supporters enjoy winning first and foremost. And I think if we come off on Saturday and I say we played well but got beat, then I don’t think it will carry too much kudos with supporters for too long. We need to win.

“The job of everyone is to entertain and we have to marry to the two up."