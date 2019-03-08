Robbie Tinkler responds to Hartlepool United transfer link as speculation on Gateshead defender's future hots up

Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler has shrugged off transfer speculation linking him with a move to Hartlepool United.

The former Middlesbrough youngster has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over the past fortnight and Pools were named as one of the club’s that were looking to acquire his services.

The Mail also understands that there is interest in Tinkler from a number of clubs in the National League, SkyBet League Two and in the Scottish Championship.

But the 22-year-old is refusing to be side-tracked by speculation as he looks to help Gateshead continue their unexpected bid for the National League play-offs.

“I just want to keep my head down really,” explained Tinkler.

“There is always going to be something, whether it’s the off-field stuff or people asking about your future.

“It’s water off a duck’s back to me.

“Until I hear something concrete, and we can move forward, either here or elsewhere, I just have to keep doing my best for Gateshead.

“I am a Gateshead player until the end of the season as far as I know.

“I just have to keep giving my all to help us get the points we need in order to get in the play-offs this season.

“We all believe that we can do that, and we are all going to give it a good shot to get this club in there.”

Gateshead head into Saturday’s home game against Barnet sat in the final play-off position in the National League.

Preparations for the game have been far from ideal, as speculation surrounding the club’s future continues to gather pace.

It has been an eventful fortnight for Gateshead, as key defender Fraser Kerr moved to Hartlepool, captain Scott Barrow was offered to a number of clubs and a meeting with the National League ended with a transfer embargo placed upon the club still in place.

And on Wednesday, Gateshead fought off a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill of over £20,000.

Tinkler revealed that the Heed squad were determined to prevent any off-field issues get in the way of their challenge for a top-seven place.

He said “We can’t allow the off-field stuff to get in the way of what we want to achieve.

“Things are going well here, and we will just have to see how it pans out.

“Everyone I speak to says they haven’t seen anything like it.

“It’s new territory to us all, but it’s fun, we are playing well, and we will just have to keep it going.

“Saturday is a big game.

“Barnet are a good side, they play football in the same way we like to and they have plenty of pace.

“We need a home win, it’s important that we reward the supporters with one because they are sticking by us.”