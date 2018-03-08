Ryan Donaldson edges closer to Hartlepool United return - but Luke George’s season could be over

Hartlepool United winger Ryan Donaldson may be just a fortnight away from a first-team return.

But Pools caretaker boss Matthew Bates has been dealt a blow with the news that Luke George’s season could be over.

Jack Munns

Donaldson has endured a torrid winter on the injury front, having to go under the knife twice to rectify an ankle issue, suffered way back in October.

He is, though, edging towards a return to first-team training.

And Bates hopes to have him available to play potentially in just over a fortnight.

"We are hoping that Ryan will be around two to three weeks," said Bates.

"He will start training again in two weeks and we hope to get him back as soon as possible given the situation.

"We have a lack of bodies, as everyone knows."

News is not so good on midfielder George, who lasted just 25 minutes of the midweek defeat at Aldershot.

Blair Adams discusses THAT goal, Pools’ struggles and a key change that brought improvement at Aldershot



As revealed in today’s Mail, Pools were fearful that George could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

And Bates has since had it confirmed the hamstring problem may well have ended the former Chester man’s campaign.

Bates said: "Luke had a scan yesterday and he is going to be out a while.

"We hope to have him back this season but it will be touch and go.

FOUR key improvements Pools have made under Matthew Bates



"It is frustrating - I like the lad.

"He can play right-back or midfield, has grit and determination and is great around the dressing room. He is a good character.

"Luke has done everything he can to be fit this season.

For all the latest Hartlepool United news, see here



"We just hope he might be for the last couple of games."

Elsewhere, Jack Munns is likely to be named in the matchday 16 at the weekend for the visit of Boreham Wood to Victoria Park.

He returned to Pools training today.