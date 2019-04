There is plenty still to be decided at the top and bottom of the division - and Hartlepool could find themselves having a big impact on the race for promotion and battle against relegation. Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points from this weekend in the National League:

1. Game of the wekeend: Sutton United v Leyton Orient This game could prove key in the promotion race. Sutton, still in with a chance of the play-offs, will be keen to boost their own hopes and dent league leaders Orient's chances of the title.

2. Orient will look to build on a midweek boost The O's lifted themselves to the top of the National League with a fine 3-2 win over Eastleigh in midweek - and they'll no doubt be buoyed after that comeback triumph.

3. Salford City could close the gap to the top The Ammies sit just two points behind Orient in second, and will be keen to capitalise should the league leaders slip-up. Salford host mid-table Maidenhead United this weekend.

4. And Salford's boss has a warning for Leyton Orient Ahead of what looks to be a dramatic title race, Salford manager Graham Alexander has warned Orient that his players are in a 'determined mood' ahead of some key fixtures.

