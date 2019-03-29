School of hard knocks has improved Hartlepool United defender Myles Anderson - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has seen a massive improvement in Myles Anderson in recent weeks - and puts it down to the defender losing his teeth!

Anderson was Matthew Bates’ first signing as permanent Pools boss in May 2018 of this season and has been a mainstay in the Pools starting XI, playing 31 times.

His performances divided opinion early doors but have improved in recent weeks.

Much of that, according to the manager, is down to a knock the 29-year-old took earlier in the campaign.

"It’s the last about eight weeks, I think Myles has been outstanding really," said the manager.

"I think since he had his teeth knocked out he understands what it means to be a defender and he’s putting his body on the line, he’s wholehearted.

"Another one who will look after himself unbelievably well, great lad, he looks after some of the young lads as well because they’re in a house together and he makes sure that they’re all on the straight and narrow.”

Hignett continued: "He’s one of them who you can see why he’s been at places, because of his attitude and how professional he is, he might not be really pleasing on the eye when he’s got the ball, he does what he has to do, defend.

“And he’s 29 now and I think he realises what it means now, especially in this league, he’s played in this league a few times, probably this year he’ll have played more than he ever has, he’ll get 40 plus games in.

“Getting the right type never injured, if he gets injured he misses one game, he’s very fit he just looks after himself very well.

“And again he’s another one you want to rub off on the likes of the Josh Hawkes’ and people like that who need pushing.

“Josh needs pushing he needs to realise what it takes to play where he should be playing, so if he can see Myles doing it and he can see Adam Bale doing it and suddenly they’re overtaking him in training and running past him he’ll be thinking what’s going on here, that’s what you want.”