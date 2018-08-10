Scott Loach: A consistent Hartlepool, will emerge a promoted Hartlepool

Promotion is the overriding aim for Hartlepool United this summer, according to Scott Loach.

And the keeper knows it will be consistency that gets Pools up there and challenging, nothing else.

Last season a number of sides played flashy football, were tight at the back, scored goals galore but only one won the division. And it was Macclesfield, far from the most easy on the eye, who emerged victorious.

It is for that reason Loach thinks Pools must keep calm and stick to their principles, after two draws in their opening two games of the National League season.

“We know it is no walkover,” he said of the division.

“You are going to lose games. If we don’t go on a losing run like we did last year we should be there or thereabouts.

“There are six teams who get in the play-offs and one who goes up automatically. There is no reason why we cannot be a part of that.

“Your Suttons and Boreham Woods will be aiming for the play-offs, so why can’t we? We have to be.

“Our objective is to get out of this league.

“When you look at the league it is the teams who are the most consistent who go up. Macclesfield did it last season and lots of teams are wanting to replicate that this time around.”

Loach, by his own admission, was far too busy last season as Pools laboured to a 15th-placed finish, despite a very bright end to the campaign under Matthew Bates.

It earned him the player of the year, but Loach hopes to have a quieter second 12 months at Pools.

“Obviously I was busy last season - I would rather not be this season,” he said.

“If we can be strong as a team, we will do well.

“When you look at the keepers who came to the Vic last season, how many had a lot to do? Not many.

“It is because they set up right and were robust. This is what we missed but have this time around. It’s all about the team shape, which is what we have been working on.”