Scott Loach has a stark warning for his Hartlepool United teammates ahead of crucial Braintree clash

Scott Loach has warned his Hartlepool United teammates to find some consistency - or risk being dragged into a relegation battle.

Pools have failed to win in their last three games in all competitions - with Saturday’s defeat at Harrogate another blow in what once looked to be a promising campaign.

While Hartlepool remain seven points clear of the National League drop zone, Loach believes that if results don’t change quickly then his side will find themselves in serious trouble.

While the experienced stopper is loathe to pin the blame on a lack of confidence, he feels something has ‘not been right’ at the Super 6 Stadium.

But with just 16 games remaining - he is aware that needs to change quickly.

“I can’t speak about other people’s confidence because I don’t know what other people are thinking,” said Loach.

“I can only worry about myself.

“It’s just not been right for us at the minute.

“We’ve gone to Maidenhead away and ground out a 1-0 win and beat Gateshead at home, but it’s just that consistency.

“Myself included, we’ve all got to realise that we have 16 games left and we don’t want to get dragged into a relegation battle.

Last weekend’s opponents, Harrogate, can perhaps be a perfect example of the consistency Pools crave.

Their fine form has taken them to the brink of promotion to the EFL, while for Hartlepool that ambition looks to be fading for another season.

Loach is well-aware of the importance of putting in strong performances week in, week out - especially in the National League.

And he’s now hoping that Pools start to string together a run of displays, starting with Saturday’s visit of basement club Braintree.

“They [Harrogate] are up there for a reason because they’re obviously consistent, and that’s a big thing in this league,” added Loach.

“I’ve said it so many times, it’s consistency that can really kick-start our season next week.

“Otherwise we’re going to be dragged into something we don’t want to be in.”