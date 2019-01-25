Scott Loach reveals the two key men who can fire Hartlepool United up the National League

Scott Loach has backed Hartlepool United’s front-pairing of Nicke Kabamba and Jack Cassidy to fire the side up the National League table.

Kabamba put in an impressive debut performance away at Harrogate last weekend and could make his Super 6 Stadium bow tomorrow, when Braintree come to town.

And he is likely to once against be partnered by Cassidy, with Loach feeling their partnership has the potential to help Pools up the table.

But he believes that they will only flourish if Hartlepool learn to play to their strengths.

“Nicke caused us a problem home and away and I think if we can get him and Jake Cassidy firing on all cylinders as well then that will be good for the team,” said Loach.

“Every team in this league has a striker like Nicke, a big handful.

“Well, they usually have two, three or four.

“We’ve got him and Cass now and, with Luke James - who will run until he can’t go any more - we’ve got a good mix.

“But we have to get them in the game.

“We can’t be on the back foot, we have to play to their qualities.”

And Loach has also backed Pools other new additions - Luke Molyneux and Michael Raynes - to deliver over the next three months.

“We saw Luke’s quality over Christmas at Gateshead.,” he aded.

“With Liam Noble out the team his delivery, set pieces and that little bit of spark to make something out of nothing will be big for us.

“He’s a left footer so it gives us width and a bit more dynamic.

“Raynes is experienced and will be nothing but good for the lads around him.”