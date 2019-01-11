Scout report: AFC Telford United's key threats revealed ahead of their trip to Hartlepool

Hartlepool United will face AFC Telford United this weekend - and will have to keep on their toes to avoid an FA Trophy upset.

Richard Money's men dispatched of Leamington in the last round, and could take another step on the long road to Wembley when they welcome Telford to the Super 6 Stadium this weekend.

But they will face a stern test against a side who - despite plying their trade in the league below - have some talented players at their disposal and are battling for promotion.

So what should Money and his team expect from the Bucks?

We take a comprehensive look at this weekend's opponents

What system will AFC Telford United play?

AFC Telford United tend to operate in a 4-3-3 system - and it’s one in which they are well-versed and extremely comfortable in.

Pace aplenty makes their front-line difficult to handle, while a blend of youth and experience throughout provides the Bucks with a good mix of players.

Who are AFC Telford United’s key players?

There are a few recognisable names in the Bucks' squad - but perhaps the most familiar of them all will not start this weekend.

Ex-Pools loanee Marcus Dinanga has joined the National League North side on a permanent deal, but is cup-tied for his return to the Super 6 Stadium.

In his place, expect the lively Daniel Udoh and Darryl Knights to flourish up top.

James McQuilkin offers some experience in the centre of the park and brings EFL knowledge to the side.

Behind him, stopper Josef Bursik is a current England U19 international and has earned rave reviews at his parent club, Stoke City.

Do AFC Telford United have any injury worries?

The Bucks have no fresh injury worries ahead of their trip to the North East, meaning manager Gavin Cowan could opt to name an unchanged side from that beat Spennymoor last weekend.

What form have AFC Telford United been in?

Telford are battling for promotion to the National League, and currently sit fourth in the second tier of non-league following some impressive results of late.

The Bucks have won their last four in all competitions and have lost just one in six - meaning they will be of confidence as they look to spring an upset in the North East.

Last six: WWWWLW