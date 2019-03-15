Scout report: Ex-Tottenham ace could prove key as Hartlepool United travel to Barnet

Hartlepool United face a long trip south this weekend to face struggling Barnet - but what should they expect?

The TV cameras captured the last time these two teams played and it was the Bees who came out on top, beating Pools 3-1 at the Super 6 Stadium.

Shaq Coulthirst is one to watch when Hartlepool face Barnet

Since reaching 12th in the national league that evening, the club have slipped to 19th and currently sit just three points above the relegation places.

READ: Ged McNamee reveals how Craig Hignett is bringing the excitement back at Pools

There has also been a change in the dugout at the Hive since that fixture with Darren Currie taking charge following John Still's departure in December 2018.

But what should Pools expect after that managerial switch?

We take a closer look at the North London club ahead of Saturday afternoon's game.

What system will Barnet play?

Since October the squad has been predominantly playing in a 3-5-2 formation with mixed results.

They started the season playing a 4-4-2 but, following a tough run of form, they made the switch to three at the back.

However, in recent weeks Currie has been experimenting with a 4-2-3-1, a system they last used on Tuesday night when they drew 1-1 against Halifax.

Who are Barnet's key players?

Shaq Coulthirst is back from suspension this weekend following a red card against Gateshead for two yellow cards. The former Tottenham youngster has scored ten goals this season including three in the club's FA Cup run this season.

They also have experience in midfield thanks to Andre Boucard. The 34-year-old signed for the club at the start of the season and offers a calming presence in the middle.

MORE: Hartlepool United enter talks over permanent striker deal - exclusive

Dave Tarpey is also a player to look out for. He signed for Barnet after a hugely impressive 2016-17 season when he scored 44 league goals for Maidenhead in the National League South.

The striker has been playing in a wider position since he returned to the club from Woking where he spent a month in the sixth tier, scoring three goals in seven games.

Do Barnet have any injury worries?

The starting line-up against Halifax in midweek was almost unchanged from the Gateshead fixture with the club in a good position when it comes to injuries.

Currie has a full squad to chose from on Saturday and there is a big squad to select from following an influx of signings at the start of the season.

Who is Barnet's manager and what can we expect from them?

Darren Currie is only in his third month in charge of the club following the end of John Still's third stint in charge of the club.

This is Currie's first full time managerial role. He was in charge of Dagenham and Redbridge in 2015 but was only in the position in a caretaker role.

READ: Injury latest from Pools with defender not expected to make Barnet trip

He has a rich past as a player, however. In a career spanning 20 years where he played for clubs such as Wycombe, Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town.

What form have Barnet been in?

After losing their first three games of the season, Barnet flew into form and reached as high as ninth place in the National League in September.

Since then, the club has slipped down the division and they've won just two of 13 matches in all competitions in 2019.

They haven't won in their last three, with their last win coming in early February at home to Barrow.

Last six league games: DLLWLD