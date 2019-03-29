Scout report: Former West Ham forward a threat ahead of Hartlepool’s National League clash against Eastleigh

Hartlepool United face a tough test this weekend when they travel south to take on promotion targeting Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Last weekend Craig Hignett’s men cruised past then third place Wrexham so there is no reason why Pools can get the upper hand over seventh place Eastleigh.

Niko Muir scored in the fixture earlier in the season as Pools could only find a draw at the Super 6.

But what can we expect for the Spitfires this time around?

What system will Eastleigh play?

They have normally operated in a 3-5-2 formation this season but are prone to changing to a 4-4-2, a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-1-2.

Former Pools man Andrew Boyce operates as a central defender in the back three and inform Paul McCallum operates as on of the centre forwards with Chris Zebroski.

Mike Green and Josh Hare bring width to the side operating as the clubs wingbacks.

Who are Eastleigh’s key players?

Former West Ham forward McCallum has been Eastleigh's man in front of goal this season, he is currently the league's second top scorer with 22.

Mark Yeates has 23 assists to his name this season.

Defender Alex Wynter has been ever present in the side playing 37 games so far this season.

New signing Sam Matthews will be looking to make his debut against Pools as he joined on loan from Bristol Rovers for his third spell at the club earlier this week.

Do Eastleigh have any injury worries?

Eastleigh made one change from the side that played Maidstone two weeks ago with Michael Green coming in for Cavaghan Miley who dropped to the bench.

Who is Eastleigh’s manager and what can we expect from them?

Manager Ben Strevens was appointed as permanent Eastleigh boss in November 2018 after a two year spell as the clubs caretaker manager.

Strevens has been at the club as a player since 2013, aside from a short spell at Whitehawk in 2016, and has previously been the clubs assistant manager.

What form have Eastleigh been in?

Eastleigh have had a good season, currently in seventh and are targeting a promotion via the play offs.

They were beaten at home 1-0 in their last game against Barrow but have had four wins from their last six.

Last six league games: LWWLWW