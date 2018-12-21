Scout report: How Hartlepool-linked Lee Bradury will look to secure a result with Havant & Waterlooville

Hartlepool United will be looking to make it three wins on the spin this weekend - but what should they expect from their opponents?

WIns at Maidenhead and Leamington - coupled with the appointment of Richard Money - have seen confidence come flooding back to the Super 6 Stadium.

And new boss Money will be keen to see his side continue their fine form with a win over Havant & Waterlooville.

But what should Pools expect from their visitors? We take a look at the side in our in-depth scout report:

What system will Havant & Waterlooville play?

Havant & Waterlooville tend to operate in a 4-3-3 system - and it’s one in which they are well-versed and extremely comfortable in.

While a fairly experienced backline provides some solidity, a lively front three provide a real spark in attacking areas.

The side can proof tough to break down, and equally difficult to stop at the other end of the pitch.

Who are Havant & Waterlooville’s key players?

There are a few recognisable names in the Hawks’ squad, which combines youth and experience to great effect.

At the back, former Millwall and Portsmouth man Paul Robinson is a reliable figure in the centre of defence and has impressed in recent weeks.

Ahead of him, former Bournemouth and Doncaster midfielder Brain Stock adds some class to the engine room - although he is set to retire in the New Year to pursue coaching interests.

The Hawks’ top scorer is youngster Alfie Rutherford, whose pace and explosive finishing have seen him find the net nine times already this campaign.

New signings Chris Pine and Tyler Frost could also feature after being handed places on the bench during Havant’s FA Trophy draw with Dover.

There's a familiar face at the club, too, with ex-Pools stopper Ben Dudzinski a regular this season.

Do Havant & Waterlooville have any injury worries?

The Hawks have no fresh injury worries ahead of their trip to the North East, meaning manager Lee Bradbury could opt to name an unchanged side from that which drew with Dover last weekend.

Who is Havant & Waterlooville’s manager and what can we expect from them?

The familiar figure of Lee Bradbury is the man in charge at Havant - and he should be a name well-known to Pools fans having previously applied for the job at the Super 6 Stadium.

While the job eventually went to Richard Money, Bradbury may be keen to prove a point this weekend and will no doubt have his side up to the task.

What form have Havant and Waterlooville been in?

Inconsistency has blighted Havant’s season thus far, as they sit 19th in the National League despite some positive results.

The Hawks have won just two of their last six, and will be keen to string together some results over the festive period as they look to climb up the table.

Last six: DWLLWD