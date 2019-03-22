Scout report: How promotion-chasing Wrexham will look to keep their hopes alive at Hartlepool

Hartlepool United welcome National League high-flyers Wrexham to the Super 6 Stadium this weekend - but what should they expect?

This will be the tenth meeting between the sides, with the Welsh side dominating recent history between the pair - winning the last two meetings and being unbeaten in four.

The Dragons sit in third place this campaign as they plan for a trip up to the North east - but what system will they play? What form are they in? And who do Pools need to keep an eye on?

We take a closer look at Pools' next opponents in our detailed scout report:

What system will they play?

Wrexham’s third manager this season, Bryan Hughes, has not changed much in terms of style since taking charge.

The ex-Dragons player started off playing a 4-3-3, to make the most out of their creative wingers.

However, over the last few games he has tinkered with the system and started with a 4-4-2 in their previous match.

Who are Wrexham’s key players?

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton has been in fine form this season for Wrexham and he leads the pack for the golden glove with 19 clean sheets, conceding just 28 goals in 37 games.

At the other end of the pitch, the Welsh side have struggled for a consistent goal-scorer as their trio of strikers - Mike Fondop, Rekiel Pike and Stuart Beavon - have scored five goals each, The latter has also chipped in with three assists for his teammates.

Luke Summerfield will have to be watched closely by the Pools defence if he is involved. The Dragons' number seven has contributed to nine goals in all competitions from midfield, but has been out in recent weeks.

Do Wrexham have any injury worries?

As mentioned previously, Summerfield has been out for the last six weeks with a calf strain but rejoined first team training this week and potentially could be involved to some extent at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Brad Walker suffered a hamstring injury against fellow title challengers Leyton Orient earlier this month and has now returned to his parent club Shrewsbury Town, after making making almost 30 appearances for the Dragons.

Full-back, Mark Carrington is set to return to the first team and is in a similar position to Summerfield, but is most likely to miss this weekends fixture.

Who is Wrexham's manager and what can we expect from them?

Manager Bryan Hughes has been in charge for just over six weeks turning what looked set to be a quest in the play-offs for Wrexham to now being in the title race.

This is Hughes’ first managerial role but it is in similar surroundings after he made almost 100 appearances for the side in his playing career.

The Liverpool native has had a good start to his managerial spell, winning five of his eight games in charge.

What form have Wrexham been in?

Despite the 'honeymoon' period that Hughes brought to the club when he came in February, the Dragons suffered back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season recently, to promotion rivals Orient and Barrow

However, they did bounce back with a narrow victory over relegation strugglers Maidstone United at home last weekend, thanks to Ben Tollitt’s fourth goal of the season

Last six games: WLLWDW