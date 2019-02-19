Scout report: Why Ebbsfleet and their prolific striker duo will severely test Hartlepool United's unbeaten record

Hartlepool United will look to continue their fine form at Ebbsfleet this evening - but what should Pools expect?

The appointment of Craig Hignett has spurred Hartlepool on to a three-game unbeaten run, and the side will be full of confidence following a fine 4-0 win at Boreham Wood last Saturday.

However, they will face a tough test this evening at an Ebbsfleet side still in the hunt for a play-off position - and who have beaten Pools in the three previous meetings between the pair.

Here's what Hignett and Hartlepool can expect this evening:

What system will Ebbsfleet play?

Ebbsfleet tweaked their tactics slightly for their trip to Harrogate Town at the weekend and, given its success at the CNG Stadium, manager Garry Hill may employ a similar system against Pools.

The Fleet played with three at the back in North Yorkshire and with two strikers - a system which matches that used by Hignett in recent weeks.

It worked to great effect on Saturday, so Hill will now have to decide whether to stick or twist.

Who are Ebbslfeet's key players?

Ebbsfleet's attacking power has been displayed in recent weeks, and it's their forward-thinking players that Pools will have to keep an eye on this evening.

Danny Kedwell and Michael Cheek have netted 22 times between this campaign, with the latter netting at Harrograte on Saturday to continue his fine personal form.

Andy Drury, an experienced head, also netted in Yorkshire and will have to be monitored carefully at the Kufflink Stadium.

At the back, former Stevenage man Lawrie Wilson will be looking to keep the lively Luke James and Nicke Kabamba quiet.

Do Ebbsfleet have any injury worries?

Ebbsfleet have no fresh injury worries ahead of the game, meaning they could name an unchanged side.

Pools will of course be without Michael Raynes and Carl Magnay who are sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

Who is Ebbsfleet's manager and what can we expect from them?

The experienced Garry Hill is in charge of the Fleet, having taken over in November of last year.

Hill has plenty of experience in non-league, having previously led Woking, Weymouth and Dagenham & Redbridge, among others.

Expect his side to be well-drilled and effective when in-possession.

What form have Ebbsfleet been in?

After a slow start to the campaign, Ebbsfleet have rallied in recent weeks - although their recent form is mixed.

They have won three and lost two of their last six outings, but have caught the eye with triumphs over promotion challengers Leyton Orient and Harrogate.

Last six league games: WLLWDW