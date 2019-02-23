Scout report: Why Hartlepool United must be wary of ex-Newcastle United youngster ahead of Bromley clash

Hartlepool United will welcome Bromley to the Super 6 Stadium this afternoon - but what should they expect?

Pools were on the receiving end of a 4-0 loss when the two sides met back in November, yet a lot has changed since then.

We take a closer look at the Ravens, who sit level on points with Pools ahead of the National League clash.

What system will Bromley play?

The Ravens have consistently played in a 4-4-2 system this season, a formation which served them well in the 2-0 win over Maidstone last time out.

Bromley have scored 46 goals in 33 league games this campaign and like their wingers to push forward in support of their two strikers.

They possess pace and power in the final third so Pools will have to be careful.

Who are Bromley's key players?

Striker JJ Hooper, 25, joined Bromley on loan from Grimsby last month and has been in red hot form recently.

The former Newcastle United youngster has scored seven goals in his 10 National League appearances for the Ravens, including a brace against Maidstone last weekend.

Frankie Sutherland, 25, has also impressed this season with eight league goals from midfielder, while captain Jack Holland has been an ever-present at the back.

Do Bromley have any injury concerns?

Manager Neil Smith could name an unchanged side following the victory over Maidstone.

Midfielder Adam Mekki remains unavailable, though, after he was ruled out for the season with a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

Who is Bromley's manager and what can we expect from them?

During his playing career Smith represented Gillingham, Fulham and Reading among others, before turning to coaching shortly after retirement.

Smith became Bromley's assistant manager in 2011, following a brief spell in charge at Welling, before he was appointed as the Ravens' permanent boss in 2016.

Since then, Bromley have become an established force in the National League.

What form have Bromley been in?

After a difficult start to the campaign, Bromley have climbed up to 12th in the National League.

The Ravens won four league games in a row following their defeat at Sutton on Boxing Day, beating promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde and Wrexham along the way.

Thier form has dipped a little since then and the Maidstoine win ended a three-game winless run.

Even so, they remain a threat.

Last six league games: WWDLDW