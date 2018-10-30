Scout report: Why Hartlepool will take on one of the best squads in the National League at Wrexham

Hartlepool United face another test of their promotion credentials this evening as they make the trip to Wrexham.

Matthew Bates' side will be keen to avenge a 3-2 defeat to Sutton United at the weekend, but will come up against an in-form Wrexham side who themselves have designs on promotion.

But what do we know about the Dragons?

Here's everything you need to know about Pools' next opponents:

What system will Wrexham play?

Wrexham tend to operate in a 4-3-3 formation, or a slight variation of it, and did so in their 1-1 draw with Chesterfield at the weekend.

Experience is the key to the Red Dragons’ squad, with several of the first team well-versed in the EFL - with their vast knowledge proving extremely useful.

A strong and robust defensive unit is complemented by creative midfield players, while a pacy and interchanging frontline prove difficult to deal with.

Who are Wrexham’s key players?

There’s plenty of strength in depth across the Wrexham side, with manager Sam Ricketts able to call upon plenty of quality players in what must be one of the strongest squads in the National League.

Centre back Shaun Pearson has previously gained promotion to the Football League with Grimsby and has relished his role as captain, while ex-Pools duo Brad Walker and Nicky Deverdics could feature in the centre of the park.

Up top, Chris Holroyd and Stuart Beavon brings bags of higher-level experience, while Mike Fondop has impressed since making the step into full-time football.

Do Wrexham have any injury worries?

Ricketts will have a few injuries to assess ahead of the visit of Pools, with defender Mark Carrington a doubt after picking up a knock at Chesterfield.

Experienced midfielder Luke Summerfield could return, but the game looks likely to come too soon for centre back Manny Smith.

Who is Wrexham’s manager and what can we expect from them?

Ex-Wales international Sam Ricketts is the man in charge at The Racecourse Ground, having taken over in May of this year.

The former Swansea and Hull City man is now well into his first managerial job and has enjoyed success so far, putting the Dragons right in the thick of the promotion race.

What form have Wrexham been in?

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last five outings in a run of form which has seen them climb to third in the National League.

Indeed, Ricketts’ side have lost just twice all season - to Sutton United and Solihull Moors - and such form is a good base for a promotion push.

Last six: DWWWDL