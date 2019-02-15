Scout report: Why out-of-form Boreham Wood still pose a real threat to Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United travel to Boreham Wood this weekend in the National League - but what should they expect at Meadow Park?

The two sides have only ever met three times in their history. Two 0-0 draws took place last campaign but Pools managed to claim three points earlier this season, following a 2-0 victory over the Wood at the Super 6 Stadium.

Now, Boreham Wood find themselves 15th in the National League as they prepare to welcome Hartlepool on Saturday - but what system will they play? What form are they in? And who do Pools need to keep an eye on?

We take a closer look at Pools next opponents in our detailed scout report:

What system will they play?

Boreham Wood usually try and flood the midfield, making sure that the defence is well protected from the opposition.

Their defenders are very versatile which gives them the option of playing three at the back when manager Luke Garrard desires.

Whether they change they're style of play to fit some recent new signings remains to be seen.

Who are Boreham Wood's key players?

Pools will have to keep an eye out for 27-year-old striker Ralston Gabriel. Gabriel recently signed from Haringey Borough and already has 25 goals in all competitions this term.

Boreham Wood fans will be hoping that he can prove to be a success and follow in the footsteps of Bruno Andrade and Morgan Ferrier who both enjoyed strong spells at the club.

Tom Champion in midfield is another player to keep an eye on. The 32-year-old has missed just two games all season and has been a consistent performer for Luke Gerrard throughout the campaign.

Do Boreham Wood have any injury worries?

Luke Garrard has no fresh injuries to deal with.

David Stephens failed a late fitness test ahead of the Wood's recent match against Maidenhead United but he is expected to be fit for this game.

Who is Boreham Wood's manager and what can we expect from them?

Boreham Wood's manager is Luke Garrard, who has held the position since 2015. The 33-year-old became the club's manager at the age of just 30 after playing for the Wood for five years.

After taking over he has helped build Boreham Wood into a consistent National League side.

What form have Boreham Wood been in?

A run of six league games without a victory has resulted in the Wood being second bottom of the form table.

Their last win came seven games ago with a 1-0 win over Barnet.

Boreham Wood have only taken seven points from a possible 18 in their last six games at home, a worrying trend that Pools will be hoping to capitalise on.

Last six league games: LDDLDL