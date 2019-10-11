Keeper Dimi Konstantoplous was a fan favourite at Victoria Park. He made 139 appearances in all competitions between 2003 and 2007 before joining Coventry City and later Middlesbrough.

A team of Hartlepool United legends will take to the pitch again this weekend in a charity game against fans.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:00 am

Eight of the popular players were part of the squad for 2005’s memorable play off final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium when Pools were just minutes from being promoted to the Championship.

Sunday’s game at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, is in association with Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) and will raise money for the trust and Hartlepool United’s youth academy.

The game kicks off at 2pm and admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children and concessions.

Here we look at the Pools players set to take part in the game.

1. Antony Sweeney

Antony Sweeney is currently a first team coach at Hartlepool United after a successful playing career.

2. Tommy Miller

Local lad Tommy Miller scored 44 goals in 160 appearances before signing for Ipswich Town for £750,000 in 2001.

3. James Brown

James Brown made 175 appearances for Pools and was named Player of the Year at the end of the 2013-14 season.

4. Michael Barron

Former captain Michael Barron came up with the idea for Sunday's Legends match.

