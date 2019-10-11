See which former Hartlepool United legends are set to take to the pitch again this weekend
A team of Hartlepool United legends will take to the pitch again this weekend in a charity game against fans.
Eight of the popular players were part of the squad for 2005’s memorable play off final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium when Pools were just minutes from being promoted to the Championship.
Sunday’s game at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, is in association with Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) and will raise money for the trust and Hartlepool United’s youth academy.
The game kicks off at 2pm and admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children and concessions.
Here we look at the Pools players set to take part in the game.