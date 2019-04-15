Should they stay or should they go? FIVE Hartlepool United players’ futures assessed

A recent online poll at the Mail, asking you to vote on who you wanted to stay and who you wanted to leave Hartlepool United.

The results were stark and sprung a few surprises along the way.

Below are five key players you voted on - Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone, and Luke Williams.

We reveal the results of your vote on each player, as well as our writer Liam Kennedy’s verdict on whether stick or twist with each of them as well as a rating out of 10 as to whether they will remain or depart.

Liam Noble - fans voted 78% to STAY

Liam Kennedy’s verdict: “Noble has been one of the real success stories at Hartlepool this season. His goals have been crucial in collecting points, particularly at the start of the season. It would certainly be a shock to see the player depart, having played such a key role, but it is impossible to determine Craig Hignett’s thinking on this one. The player is keen to stay so it would, from the outside looking in, an easy deal to broker. If there was to be one criticism of Noble, it would be that his performances significantly tailed off until his last away game at Eastleigh.”

Likely to stay? 7/10

Carl Magnay - fans voted 60% to GO

Liam Kennedy’s verdict: “This is one that divided fans greatly. With almost 700 votes cast fans went with a 60/40 split in favour of Magnay leaving the Super 6 Stadium. It will be interesting to see whether manager Hignett offers the Gateshead lad a new deal, or whether he looks to a fresh face in his backline. Whether you like it or not Magnay has been a key player every season he has been at the club, and is a model pro with plenty of experience, with and without the captain’s armband. He is officially still club captain, too.”

Likely to stay? 5/10

Ryan Donaldson - fans voted 87% to STAY

Liam Kennedy’s verdict: “Poolies are big fans of the current skipper - and so is this Pools writer. A top professional, one of the fittest players in the squad and has taken the responsibility of the armband like a duck to water. He’s also a very, very good player, no matter where he’s asked to do a job. Probably his best performances have come this season from out wide on the right, but equally as good in the centre or the left. Another who is desperate to stay. Money may be the issues, though. Will not be short of suitors should he be free in the summer.”

Likely to stay? 6/10

Nicky Featherstone - fans voted 57% to STAY

Liam Kennedy’s verdict: “Another player who really polarised the fanbase. On his day can be a real class act but sometimes does not do enough in games. A likeable character with Football League performances in his locker - the frustration for fans seems to be that those shows aren’t all that often, although he’s been excellent in the last few months.”

Likely to stay? 8/10

Luke Williams - fans voted 69% to STAY

Liam Kennedy’s verdict: “This one was the real ace in the pack - but the above result goes to show you cannot take the select few on social media as gospel. Williams has been very unlucky with injury this season, and last. And it would not shock me if he is offered a pay-as-you-play deal this summer, to top up the last year in which he is yet to kick a ball for Pools.”

Likely to stay? 8/10