Story of the day: Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1 Hartlepool United - Joe Quigley double ends five game unbeaten run
Hartlepool United’s five game unbeaten run was brought to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 12:30 pm
Ryan Donaldson’s late strike wasn’t enough to start a comeback for Pools as Joe Quigley’s double and another from Angelo Balanta was enough to see the home side claim a comfortable and deserved victory at Victoria Road.
The Daggers led 1-0 at the break through Quigley before Balanta capitalised on an error from Ben Killip to double their advantage.
Donaldson then pulled a goal back with ten minutes to play as his edge of the box effort found the bottom left corner but Quigley struck again just moments later to deny Pools any hope of nicking a point.
The result sees Pools drop to 11th in the table while Dagenham climb to fifth.
