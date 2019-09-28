Story of the day: Eastleigh 1-1 Hartlepool United - Ben Killip saves a penalty as winless run stretches to five
It looked like being Hartlepool United’s day when Ben Killip saved a second half penalty to keep their lead intact, but it wasn’t to be.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:59 pm
Gime Toure’s stunning opener put Pools in the driving seat before Eastleigh started to push and apply the pressure as the game wore on.
A penalty gave the Spitfires a golden chance to equalise as Aaron Cunningham was penalised for a foul. The resulting spot kick was wonderfully saved by Ben Killip.
But soon after captain Danny Hollands headed in for a corner to ensure the spoils were shared and stretch Pools winless run to five.
