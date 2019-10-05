Story of the day: Hartlepool United 2-1 Yeovil Town - late drama at Victoria Park sees Craig Hignett's side end Glovers' winning run
Harltepool United picked up their first win in six National League games as they saw off an in-form Yeovil Town side in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 win at Victoria Park.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 18:02 pm
Pools had nothing to show for an impressive first half display but came out of the blocks strong at the start of the second half as Gime Toure bundled in Peter Kioso’s low cross from the right.
Yeovil looked to have nicked a point when Rhys Murphy headed in a 90th minute equaliser before Pools responded instantly as Jason Kennedy turned in his second of the season to give the hosts a deserved win.
Scroll through our live blog to see how events unfolded on Saturday afternoon...