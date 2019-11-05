Peter Kioso with a cross during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 5th November 2019. (Credit: Tom Banks | Shutter Press)

Manager to be Dave Challinor watched from the stands as Jake Beesley’s header proved to be the difference in a closely fought contest at The Vic.

Pools pushed for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be as the result confirmed a first home defeat since September and a first defeat for Sweeney as caretaker manager.