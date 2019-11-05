Story of the night: Hartlepool United 0-1 Solihull Moors – Antony Sweeney's caretaker spell ends in defeat with new manager Dave Challinor watching on
Antony Sweeney’s final match in caretaker charge ended in defeat as Solihull Moors claimed a 1-0 win over Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:57 pm
Manager to be Dave Challinor watched from the stands as Jake Beesley’s header proved to be the difference in a closely fought contest at The Vic.
Pools pushed for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be as the result confirmed a first home defeat since September and a first defeat for Sweeney as caretaker manager.
Challinor is set to meet with Sweeney on Wednesday morning and discuss the plan going forward into Saturday’s big FA Cup clash at Yeovil Town. Refresh the page and scroll down to see how events as they unfolded at Victoria Park...