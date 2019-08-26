Liam Noble of Hartlepool United scores their third goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 26th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

After picking up just one point from their opening three home matches at The Vic, conceding eight goals in the process, Pools were desperate to keep things tight against the Dragons.

But that didn't quite go to plan as the liveliness in the terraces was matched on the pitch as both sides went for it from the start.

A slice of fortune would see The Dragons break the deadlock as Akil Wright's effort from distance took a heavy deflection on its way to the bottom right corner of the goal.

Pools responded quickly though as Liam Noble's 20-yard effort was tipped brilliantly over by Christian Dibble in the Wrexham goal. But Dibble couldn't keep out the resulting corner as Gime Toure pounced to nod in the equaliser from close range just before half-time.

Hartlepool had the momentum going into the second half and carried that on as a storming forward run and shot from Aaron Cunningham was parried by Dibble as Toure kept it alive before Noble was fouled inside the box by Shaun Pearson - penalty. Noble stepped up and smashed it into the top right corner to make it 2-1.

Moments later, the midfielder doubled the hosts' advantage as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner from 15-yards after Wrexham had failed to clear the danger.

But the visitors weren't quite done there as they won a penalty themselves which was converted by Bobby Grant to make it 3-2.

An utterly frantic start to the second half would see four goals in the space of 15-minutes as Toure restored Pools' two goal lead with his second header of the game from Noble's cross.

Things showed no signs of calming down as Wrexham were then reduced to 10 men as Jacob Lawlor was shown a straight red for a foul on Jason Kennedy.