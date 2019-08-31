Story of the day: Torquay United 1-2 Hartlepool United - back to back wins for Craig Hignett's side in the National League
Hartlepool United made it back to back wins in the National League as goals from Jason Kennedy and Peter Kioso helped them to a 2-1 win at Torquay.
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 18:04
After beating Wrexham on Monday, Pools kept that winning feeling going as Kennedy nodded the visitors into the lead early on.
But Craig Hignett’s side failed to make their first half chances count as Jamie Reid levelled things up after the break for The Gulls.
A sustained period of pressure from the hosts was weathered by Pools as they soon got their reward for some defensive resilience as Kioso burst forward and hammered in the winner late on.
