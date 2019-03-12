Sunderland loan man Luke Molyneux discusses his Hartlepool United future

Luke Molyneux is refusing to be drawn on where he will be playing his football next season.

The winger scored his first goal for Hartlepool United on Saturday, netting a 91st minute winner in a 3-2 victory over Dover Athletic.

Molyneux's loan from League One side Sunderland runs out at the end of the current season and so too does his contract at the Stadium of Light.

And while the 20-year-old admits he's loving life at the Super 6 Stadium, where he has made seven appearances since swapping former loan club Gateshead for Pools in January, he is concentrating on the here and now, rather than worrying about what will come next season.

When asked about his future, Molyneux said: "It is up to the people upstairs.

"I have to see what happens at Sunderland first, really.

"I have no complaints about being here, I have enjoyed everything since I have arrived and we will just have to see about next season."

The wideman, who started the season in Jack Ross' matchday 18 with the Black Cats, continued: "I like it here - we have a good group of lads who helped me settle in straight away.

"I am just glad that I am here getting gametime, which is the main thing."

The biggest surprise to Molyneux is how close the Hartlepool dressing room is - it's a massive factor in him feeling like Pools is a home from home, as well as the fact he's been coached by management team Craig Hignett and Ged McNamee before.

"I knew my Ged from my time at Sunderland, and Craig from my time at Middlesbrough," revealed Molyneux.

"It is weird working with Ged because he has not been my coach for years. I enjoy it, he knows me as a player and I know him as a coach.

"I knew Higgy too, he was my coach at Boro, so it has been easy for me to come in and settle.

"The coaches have been great and so have the players - they have all made sure I have enjoyed every minute of my time here.

"We are a very close group. It has surprised me.

"I didn't know many of the lads before I came and you never know what a changing room is going to be like.

"It is surprising how close we are, though. We are not just here to play, I have made mates off the field, too. We are all close on and off the pitch, which is great."

Molyneux is likely to come back into Hignett's starting XI tonight, when Pools travel to play-off hopefuls AFC Fylde.

"It is going to be a tough game - they are up where they are for a reason," he said.

"But we go into the game with confidence, we are all looking forward to it."