Swedes open to joining forces with Jeff Stelling to save Hartlepool United

Daniel Kindberg’s Swedish-based consortium is willing to join forces with Jeff Stelling to save Hartlepool United.

The Ostersunds owner is still understood to be monitoring the situation at Victoria Park, but has taken a step back in recent weeks due to legal proceedings against Pools.

This is also one of the major sticking points with the takeover bid put forward by club president Stelling and a high-profile local businessman.

This week, it was revealed that Stelling, the Sky Sports presenter and lifelong Pools fan, was fronting a takeover, with capital to the tune of £1.2million in the bank, ready and waiting to be spent to save the ailing National League outfit.

Terms, in principle, have been agreed with owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, and just £600,000 was needed to ensure any takeover was done on a firm financial footing.

When approached by the Mail, sources close to Kindberg and the Swedish consortium claim they are willing to work hand-in-hand with Stelling and his business partner to save Pools.

The only caveat to this is that outstanding litigation be put to bed before the Scandinavians commit any cold, hard cash to any deal.

Until that point, it seems Pools’ are powerless to move things on, despite the work behind the scenes from Stelling and chief executive Pam Duxbury. That is unless a risk-taker comes to the table with a financially viable plan for Pools moving forward, gambling on the idea that this legal action will be dropped in the not-too-distant future.

The Swedes are keen for former boss Ronnie Moore to return to the Vic, as is Stelling, having offered to pay Moore’s wages until the end of the season.