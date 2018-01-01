Team news: Keith Watson makes Hartlepool United return

Defender Keith Watson has been named in the Hartlepool United XI to face Gateshead at Victoria Park.

The St Johnstone loanee makes his first start for four months, slotting into the centre of a back four, which also sees Michael Ledger, who has missed the last three, named.

Lewis Hawkins is partnered by Jonathan Franks and Michael Woods in midfield with Jake Cassidy spearheading a front three, off Devante Rodney and Rhys Oates.

Pools XI: Loach, Donnelly, Watson, Ledger, Deverdics, Woods, Hawkins, Rodney, Franks, Oates, Cassidy.

Subs: Catterick, Laing, Munns, Adeloye, Simpson.

Gateshead XI: Hanford, Byrne, Vassell, Tinkler, McLaughlin, Penn, Hannant, Barrow, Burrow, Preston, Peniket.

Subs: Montgomery, Fyfield, York, Johnson, Williams.