Team news: One change for Hartlepool United at Barrow

Matthew Bates makes just the one enforced change for Hartlepool United's clash with Barrow this evening.

Liam Donnelly drops out of the starting XI due to his international call with Northern Ireland under-21s. He is replaced by Scott Harrison.

Elsewhere, Bates resists the temptation to throw in last weekend's goalscorer Devante Rodney - the striker is on the bench.

Top-scorer Michael Woods starts after shaking off a knee problem.

Pools XI: Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Scott Harrison, Louis Laing, Blair Adams, Nicky Featherstone, Conor Newton, Lewis Hawkins, Michael Woods, Jake Cassidy, Rhys Oates.

Subs: Ryan Catterick, Jacob Owen, Jack Munns, Josh Hawkes, Devante Rodney.