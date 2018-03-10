Team news: Pools defender recalled for Boreham Wood clash

Hartlepool United caretaker boss Matthew Bates has made one change for this afternoon's clash with Boreham Wood.

Recalled is Blair Adams on the left of a back four, with Luke George dropping out with a hamstring problem which may see him miss the rest of the season.

As a result Jacob Owen is back on the bench.

Bates has decided to stick with the 4-1-2-1-2 formation which saw a marked improvement down at Aldershot.

Pools XI: Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Liam Donnelly, Scott Harrison, Blair Adams, Nicky Featherstone, Lewis Hawkins, Conor Newton, Michael Woods, Jake Cassidy, Rhys Oates.

Subs: Ryan Catterick, Louis Laing, Jacob Owen, Josh Hawkes, Devante Rodney.