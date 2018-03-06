Team news: THREE changes for Hartlepool United at Aldershot

Caretaker boss Matthew Bates made three changes to the Hartlepool United XI for this evening's clash with Aldershot.

Liam Donnelly returns to the centre of defence following more than a month on the sidelines, with Louis Laing dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere Luke George slots back into right-back, with Carl Magnay switching to the left at the expense of Blair Adams.

Lewis Hawkins returns in a midfield diamond, with Devante Rodney relegated to bench duty.

Pools (4-1-2-1-2): Scott Loach, Luke George, Liam Donnelly, Scott Harrison, Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone, Lewis Hawkins, Conor Newton, Michael Woods, Jake Cassidy, Rhys Oates.

Subs: Ryan Catterick, Louis Laing, Blair Adams, Josh Hawkes, Devante Rodney.