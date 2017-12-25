‘Teams make us work for our goals, we give them away’ - Craig Harrison targets Hartlepool United defensive improvement

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison has targeted a defensive improvement in this afternoon’s Gateshead clash.

Pools travel to the International Stadium looking to end a run of five consecutive defeats against Steve Watson’s Heed.

And in order to get their season back on track, Harrison says defensively his side must get up to scratch, because the way they’ve gifted goals of late is just not good enough.

“We look to Boxing Day and clear our heads,” he said.

“The lads were in on Sunday for recovery and training and look for three points at Gateshead.

“We have to take responsibility and be more resolute and show more steel.

“No-one gives us goal like we give them away.

“We must have given away 20 goals just like Saturday’s this season.

“Teams make us work for our goals, we give them away to others.”

Many of the problems Pools have are that they are lacking their leaders in the dressing-room.

With Nicky Featherstone out, Carl Magnay sidelined and Keith Watson nowhere near a return to the first-team fold, Pools have just Scott Loach as a lone, experienced voice in the ranks.

“You have to understand characters and they aren’t all the same,” said Harrison.

“I’m 40 and been through some bad times as a person, which builds you.

“You are what you are and I understand they are all different. Some people are born with it, some people develop it, some are just nice people without that side of it.

“It’s hard to mould people past 21-22 - you’re almost formed by then. That’s how it is – we all have different characteristics. Sometimes we need a bit more resilience.”