Hartlepool United’s goalscoring woes feature heavily in the latest episode of our new Poolie Podcast.

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear to discuss Saturday's defeat to title-chasing York, the increasing pressure on head coach Anthony Limbrick and where it's all gone wrong for Pools this season.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here. One of the key talking points was the lack of goals this season; Saturday's 1-0 defeat to title-chasing York was the ninth time Pools have failed to score at home this season, while Limbrick's side have drawn a blank in 16 of their 35 National League matches this term.

What are the goalscoring problems at Hartlepool United down to?

Speaking on our Poolie Podcast, HUFC writer Robbie Stelling said: “Well, I think potentially a lack of confidence. Even Mani Dieseruvwe, who's obviously an experienced player and had a fantastic season last season, he scored 25 goals. But I think he at various times has been somewhere between lacking a bit of confidence and being frustrated.

“Often, especially when Pools played one up front, the frontman is asked to really plough a lonely furrow and sometimes he can be so isolated. Joe Grey returned on Saturday for the first time since New Year's Day and Anthony Mancini is hopefully going to be back in the fold - players that can provide that link between midfield and attack.

“But it has been a thankless task, I think, being a striker for Hartlepool United at times this season because often that number nine is so isolated. Yet when Pools’ played two up front, they don't always seem to be able to quite strike the right balance.”

Robbie added: “They tend to get overrun in midfield and for me, Pools are still too direct, to be honest. “I think they've got some good technical, talented players. That said, they obviously let some technical, talented players go in the summer; Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke, I think no one would suggest that that midfield of Crawford, Cooke and Featherstone that we saw last season was perfect. Clearly, they were far too easy to play against but Tom Crawford has gone on to do fantastically well for Altrincham and captained them last month when they beat Pools at the Vic, Callum Cooke got a move to League Two with Morecambe.

“Greg Sloggett, Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, they were signed as their replacements but between the three of them, they've scored two goals in 76 games this season. It can't be all about the striker.”